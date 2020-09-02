MOUNT IDA, Ark. — Arthur Gay Helgesen, 83, of Mount Ida, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1936, to Arthur O. Helgesen and Mildred Emilea (Thies) Helgesen, in Elgin, Illinois.
He was a graduate of Churubusco High School and resided in Churubusco, Indiana, most of his life.
Arthur Helgesen served in the Air National Guard and retired from Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by both his parents; and three brothers, Leslie Ross, Arnold Ross, and Gene Helgesen.
He is survived by his children, Brian (Darcy) Parks, of Leonard, Texas, Vicky (Rusty) McPike, of Dallas, Texas, Donna Helgesen, of Greensboro, North Carolina, Andy (Joan) Helgesen, of Churubusco, Indiana, Arnold Helgesen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Greg (Laurie) Helgesen, of Albion, Indiana, Susan Teller, of Albion, Indiana, Stephanie (Sam) Schnurr, of Churubusco, Indiana, and Cheryl (Richard) Snavley, of Camden, Indiana; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie Helgesen, of Kendallville; along with a host of other family and friends.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, Arkansas.
