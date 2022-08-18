KENDALLVILLE — Becky Lou Zimmerman, age 82, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Becky was born in Lima, Ohio, on Aug. 24, 1939, to Robert P. and Elmo Belle (McKee) Zimmerman. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Avilla High School in 1957, and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree at IU School of Business.
Becky spent the majority of her career at Lincoln National Bank in Fort Wayne. She retired as Vice President of fiduciary trusts at Wells Fargo Bank in 1999.
Survivors include her brother, David Zimmerman, of Rochester Hills, Michigan; sister, Diana Zimmerman, of Kendallville; nieces, Judy Bender, of Kendallville and Linda and Jerry Young, of Kendallville; nephews, Jerrold and Nona Bender, of Kendallville and Jeffrey and Sue Bender, of Pretty Lake; and step-nephew, Garrett Marcum, of Shelby Township, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Zimmerman; and a niece, Allysun Andrea Lynn Zimmerman.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 Cherry St., Avilla, IN 46710.
Burial will follow at Avilla Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
