ANGOLA — Shirley Ann Somerlott, 86, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
She was born in Williams County, Ohio, on March 21, 1935, to Robert J. and Hazel A. (Musser) Lockhart.
Shirley graduated from Metz High School.
She married Wendell W. Gilbert on Oct. 30, 1954. Together they worked on the family farm until his death in 1986.
On Aug. 11, 1990, she married Ned A. Somerlott and continued working on the farm. She had worked more than 65 years on the farm and loved every minute of it.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Shirley was a member of Metz Christian Church, Metz Ladies Aide and was a Sunday school teacher at the church.
She was Richland Township Trustee and sexton of Metz Cemetery for many years.
Shirley enjoyed playing Euchre with her friends, singing in the church choir and being a 4-H leader. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was always supporting her grandchildren’s sports, academics and 4-H endeavors.
Surviving are her loving husband of 31 years, Ned A. Somerlott, of Angola, Indiana; her sons, David (Estela) Gilbert, of Lansing, Michigan, Dennis Gilbert, of Angola, Indiana, and Wesley Gilbert, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Kelly Gilbert ,of Fremont, Indiana; stepchildren, Sandy (Brad) Igney, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Debbie (Bruce) Brinkley, of Marion, Indiana. Surviving siblings, Suzanne Bean, of Santee, California, and Robert “Wes” (Penny) Lockhart, of Port Orchard, Washington. Also surviving are her beloved seven grandchildren, Sarah, Ashley, Justin, Clark, Cora, Brandon and Briana; and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Lilly, Oliver, Lillian, Noah and Mikel.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Lockhart; mother, Hazel A. Lockhart Shock; husband, Wendell W. Gilbert in 1986; son, Larry K. Gilbert in 2020; and two stepchildren, Judy Springer and Andy Somerlott.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Mike Hesterman officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Metz Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Metz Christian Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
