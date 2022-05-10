LAGRANGE —John D. Knepper, 82, of LaGrange died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Mr. Knepper was born on June 26, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, to Lester and Katheryn (Blank) Knepper. They preceded him in death.
In 1976, he moved to the LaGrange area after purchasing a farm and continued to farm until just recently. He was an airplane pilot for Eastern Airlines from September 1968 until March 1989, based out of Chicago, Illinois, and then Atlanta, Georgia.
John was a retired United States veteran, having served in the Ohio Air National Guard.
John was active with the LaGrange County Public Library and was involved with expansion of the library. He was a member of the United States Auto Club with the midget cars, where he was an owner and mechanic. From 1990 to 1995 he was an owner and mechanic when his son raced quarter-midget cars.
John attended the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange.
Surviving are two daughters, Kristen Knepper-Bahbahani and Leith Bahbahani of San Diego, California, and Kimberly and Emmanuel Quijano of Rockledge, Florida; a son, John F. and Melissa Knepper of Brownsburg; six grandchildren; the mother of his children, June Knepper of Rockledge; and a sister, Jane Bectal of Ohio.
A memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
A memorial service will take place on Thursday at 11a.m. at the funeral home Officiating the service will be Jeff Miller and Pastor Mike Overpeck.
Memorials may be made to the LaGrange County Library.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
