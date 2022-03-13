KENDALLVILLE — Kenneth Slone, 68, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1954, in Hindman, Kentucky, to W. Slone and Anna Lou (Short) Combs.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are two nieces, Tonya Sawyer, of Angola and Teresa Sawyer, of Fort Wayne; a nephew, Lloyd Sawyer, of Wolcottville; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Hester West and Nona Slone; and four brothers, Larry Ford, Bill Slone, Doug Slone and Bobby Slone.
There will be no visitation or services.
Burial will be at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
