FORT WAYNE — Luella Anne Washler, 90, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Concord Township in DeKalb County, Indiana, on April 21, 1930, to Donald A. and Mary Louise (Hablawetz) Washler. Her parents preceded her in death. Luella started her career as a hairdresser in Butler before working for General Electric in Fort Wayne, from which she retired after many years of service.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, also the Elex Club of GE retirees in Fort Wayne and American Legion Post #409 Ladies Auxillary in Leo.
She enjoyed crafting, especially bead work, word search puzzles and adult coloring books. She was an avid reader.
Surviving are two sisters, Marilyn Richey, of Defiance, Ohio, and Ruth (Richard) Stevens, of Marion; two brothers, Phil (Karen) Washler, of Butler and Stan Washler, of Leo; and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Washler, of Harlan. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Nyla Sue Washler; one brother, Ed Washler; two sisters-in-law, Carole Washler and Suzanne Washler; and one brother-in-law, Julian Richey.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Newville, with her nephew, Zach Washler, of Harlan officiating.
Family requests memorials, in lieu of flowers, to be given in memory of Luella A. Washler to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 or H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
To send condolences please visit hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
