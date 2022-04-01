ANGOLA — Wilma “Jean” Hoover, 90, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
Born in Burlington, West Virginia, June 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Carmen Blackburn of Keyser, West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer “Tim” William Tyler Jr., and her second husband, John F. Hoover. Also preceding her in death were her sister, Laverne Heishman; her nephew, Craig Markle; her grandson, Micah Willison; and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Scheidecker.
Jean was employed at Harris Intertype in Winchester, Virginia, and then was a homemaker. She was a beautiful, refined woman with a lovely personality. Everyone always said Jean was “so sweet”. She was an excellent cook and loved to play the guitar and piano. Later in her life, she created beautiful drawings. She also greatly enjoyed the Andy Griffith television show and was known to laugh and laugh at the same episodes she saw multiple times! One of her favorite times was the annual family Christmas get-together at her house.
Jean and John married in 1976, and years later moved to John’s family home in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The last six years of her life, she lived in Indiana, to be cared for by her son, Tim, and his wife, Lynn. Jean received assistance as needed from several wonderful ladies who were her caregivers, all of whom loved her.
Jean is survived by her brother, Kenneth Blackburn and his wife, Lois, of Ridgeley, West Virginia; her children, Tim Tyler and his wife, Lynn, of Angola, Indiana; Annette Scheidecker, of East Windsor, Connecticut; Diane Brady and her husband, Lou, of Sykesville, Maryland; and Kitty Willison and her husband, Arthur, of Cumberland, Maryland.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two nieces; five nephews; and other extended family.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Martinsburg, West Virginia, at a later date.
