KENDALLVILLE — Andrew John “Andy” Pankop, 61, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 21, 1960, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Paul W. and Mary Jewel (McClanahan) Pankop.
Mr. Pankop had worked for the City of Albion, prior to his retirement.
Andy enjoyed hunting, gardening and playing aggravation. He loved living on the farm.
Surviving are a son, Phillip Pankop, of Rome City; his father, Paul W. Pankop, of Kendallville; two nephews, Kenny (Tiffany) Pankop, of Kendallville and Pete (Jen) Pankop, of Kentucky; and a niece, Jennifer (Paul) Kuchar, of Elgin, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Pankop; his mother; and two brothers, Paul Franklin Pankop and Phillip Pankop.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.