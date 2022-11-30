HAMILTON —Anton Joseph Balsis III, more commonly known as A.J., 30 years, of Fremont, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the emergency room at Cameron Memorial Hospital, Angola.
A.J. was born on Feb. 25, 1992, in Fort Wayne.
A.J. loved motorcycles, tinkering and fixing things. He was an avid New York Yankees fan as well as the Chicago Bulls. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his two children, Astella and Azlynn Balsis, both of Fremont; his companion, Taby Sattison of Fremont; his parents, Angie and Eric Dunakin of Hamilton; one sister, Iley Dunakin of Hamilton; two brothers, Reese Berryhill of Corunna and Chase (Paulina) Dunakin of Provo, Utah; and grandparents, Duane and Kathe Baker of Springfield, Ohio.
A gathering of family and friends for Anton Joseph “A.J.” Balsis III will be held Monday, Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, Hamilton. A celebration of life service will begin at 5 p.m. with Rodney Snyder officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, Indiana.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to be made to a fund to be established for his children, in care of Angie Dunakin, 7545 Woodard Ave., P.O. Box 443, Hamilton, IN 46742.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
