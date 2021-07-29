WOLCOTTVILLE — James Gregory Mitchell, 71, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 26, 2021, at his residence.
He was born to Robert and Margaret (Schuttrow) Mitchell on Feb. 7, 1950, in South Bend, Indiana. His parents preceded him in death.
He married his loving wife, Annette (Salabura) Mitchell on May 22, 1976.
He graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend, Indiana, in 1968.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves; received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management & Marketing and his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Indiana University. He was a member of Sigma Pi National Social Fraternity.
He is survived by his wife, Annette; his daughter, Megan (Tim) Sloma; three sons, Michael (Hollie) Mitchell, John (Jess) Mitchell and Thomas Mitchell; his brother, Charles (Gina) Mitchell; three sisters, Mary Ann (Malcolm) Cain, Suzanne Ward and Jeanne DuBois; seven grandchildren, Bradley, Courtney and Derek Sloma, Dylan, Noah, Emma and Maddon Mitchell, with the eighth due in January 2022; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, William Mitchell; three brothers-in-law, Robert Gardini, Michael Ward and Jeffrey DuBois; and niece, Brenda Wray.
Jim was an active parishioner at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange, after having recently moved from Osceola, where he was a member of the Queen of Peace parish for more than 30 years. He served as an usher and was a 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus.
He worked at Miles Laboratories (Bayer) as a Purchasing Manager for more than 40 years.
For better or worse, he was an unwavering lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Notre Dame Football, IU Basketball and whoever is playing Purdue University.
Jim's involvement with the Boy Scouts of America began in his youth as a Scout, eventually earning his Eagle Scout award. When Jim was 12 years old, he received a Certificate for Heroism for saving the life of another young Scout who had fallen through the ice. He went on to become the Cub Scoutmaster of Pack 522 for many years, chairing many district and council events and running Webelos Cub Resident Camp Waterfront for 23 years. It was there he became affectionately known as "Gator" based on his love of "the Alligator Song".
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Queen of Peace Catholic Parish, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, Indiana.
Friends may visit on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka, Indiana, or St. Joseph County Humane Society.
Chapel Hill is honored to care for the Mitchell Family.
