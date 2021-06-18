AUBURN — Sandra K. Schlosser joined her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1943, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Sandy was one of the best nurses you could ever have care for you, and in her retirement was a supervisor to her special clients at Alliance Industries in Garrett.
Most important to her, she was grandma to 12 beautiful children.
Preceding her in death were her father, Warren Mills, a World War II casualty; her mother, June Geesey; a sister, Connie Mills; and two very special aunts, “Momma Jo” Grant and “Auntie” Evelyn Partee.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Bill; her children, Rod (Christina) Schlosser, of Charleston, South Carolina, Chris (Micolea) Schlosser, of Indianapolis, Kim (Ross) Thomas, of St. Charles, Illinois, Traci (Brian) Cook, of Granger and Stefanie (Tom) Losik, of Chicago; her grandchildren, Jordan, Reilly, Keegan, Nate, Alex, Makena, Abbi, Steven, Averi, Kyle, Ryan and Jake; her sister, Cheri (Roger) Elliott, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and two very special friends, Rickie Guilford and Pat Cline.
They will all tell you that Grandma could really cook. They always left her house with plenty of food, especially homemade egg noodles, sugar cookies and lasagna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.
Additional calling is one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the church.
Memorials may be given in Sandy’s name to the American Cancer Society or Parkview Hospice.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.