TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Margie Sanderson, 86, of Traverse City, Michigan, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Traverse City.
Margie was born March 22, 1936, in Dickenson County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Emmett and Virgie (O’Quin) Farmer.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Maureen Bumgarner; daughter and son-in-law, Tamela (Bumgarner) and Tom Troxell; four grandsons, Aaron Bumgarner, Ben (Taylor) Bumgarner, Travis Troxell and Ty (Liz) Troxell; two great-granddaughters, Hazel Bumgarner and Scarlett Bumgarner; stepdaughter, Cindy Halbakken and family; three brothers, Everett Farmer, Ivel Farmer and Raleigh Farmer; three sisters, Lona Turner, Erma Rose and Nellie Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Don Bumgarner and Richard Sanderson; four brothers; and a sister.
A memorial visitation for Margie will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday July 16, 2022, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
