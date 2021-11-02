TOPEKA — LaMar L. Shrock, 62, of Topeka, Indiana, was welcomed into heaven on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, where he had the privilege of meeting Jesus and joining his late wife, Lisa.
He was born on March 11, 1959, to Mose and MaryEtta (Mishler) Shrock.
On Aug. 22, 1987, he married Lisa Weldy. Together they built a simple life and raised their two children. Lisa died on May 6, 2017.
Surviving are daughter, Andrea (Courtney) Miller, of Shipshewana; son, Austin Shrock, of Topeka; two grandchildren, Aiden and Audrey Miller; sister, Lorene (Greg) Schrock, of Topeka; and a brother, Leon Shrock, of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and a brother, LaVon.
LaMar will perhaps be remembered most for his belief in the value of hard work and loyalty. He was employed by Yoder Oil Company of Topeka for 30 years and most recently worked for Frick Services in Wawaka.
The kids fondly remember him often wanting to return home early from family vacations when they were young, so he could get back to work. He was a dedicated employee, and as such exemplified the characteristics he wished to pass along as a father to his children. LaMar enjoyed farming the land passed down to him from his grandparents.
He was a member of Emma Church his entire life.
He had a love of sports and attended Chicago Cubs games as a season ticket holder with his son, Austin, for the past six years. LaMar had many aspirations for his upcoming retirement years, including wintering in Florida, riding his motorcycle, helping the kids transition to the farm, and attending his grandkids activities.
The family strongly encourages individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as lives continue to be tragically taken much too soon, robbing families of years they could have experienced with their loved ones.
Finally, the family would like to give a special thank you to the Elkhart General Hospital ICU staff. The care LaMar received while hospitalized for 22 days was unmatched. No amount of accolades will ever be enough to provide a proper thank you for treating LaMar and family with the utmost respect. You are true heroes who impact lives each day you walk through the hospital doors.
The family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers and in light of LaMar’s sudden entrance into heaven, the family requests donations be sent to Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury to assist with expenses.
