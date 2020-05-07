AUBURN — Jeffery A. Pomeroy, 70, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home in rural Auburn, Indiana.
Jeff was born on Sept. 30, 1949, in Auburn to Clair and Molly (Watson) Pomeroy. They preceded him in death.
He was a 1968 graduate of DeKalb High School and attended the International Business College in Fort Wayne.
Jeff worked as a machine operator for Auburn Gear.
Jeff enjoyed traveling, going out to dinner, his yard and loved the beach.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Deanna Pomeroy, of Auburn; daughter, Marci Gustin, of Albion; five grandchildren, Tylar Pomeroy, Tanner Pomeroy, Luke Pomeroy, Michael Gustin and Madison Gustin; brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Sally Pomeroy; and his beloved dog, Sadie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Barry Pomeroy.
A private family graveside service will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, at a later date.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
