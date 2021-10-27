COLUMBIA CITY — Jodi Kay Hoffman, age 38, of Columbia City, Indiana, with ties to Roanoke, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her parent’s home on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. She was surrounded by family and other loved ones.
In 1990, Jodi was chosen as the North East Indiana poster child for the Easter Seal telethon.
Jodi was born on Aug. 25, 1983, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Kirk W. and Judy Kay (Metzger) Hoffman. Her parents survive in Columbia City. Also surviving are two sisters, Kelli (Tayler) Kreider, of South Whitley and Mindi (Spencer) Troyer, of LaOtto; two nephews, Kaden and Kole Kreider; a niece, Sadie Troyer; and grandparents, Robert and Kate Hoffman, of Roanoke.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Wilodean Metzger.
A celebration of Jodi’s life will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home or Make a Wish Foundation c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel, 240 Crestwood Drive, Roanoke, IN 46783.
Online condolences may be made at dealricefuneralhomes.com.
