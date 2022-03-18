AVILLA — Dorinda J. Carmichael, age 47, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Avilla, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 28, 1974, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Larry G. Minks Sr., and Donna L. (Van Valkenburg) Minks.
She married Danny “Dan” Carmichael on June 24, 2006, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and he died on Jan. 29, 2020.
She taught at Rudaes Beauty College from 2004-2017, and worked at Family Shears for many years.
Dorinda enjoyed spending time with her family playing cards and watching the grandkids. She enjoyed the outdoors, summer time, the pool, and doing puzzles with her kids. She loved her cats, reading, writing, and Colts Football.
She was a member of Grace Christian Church in Kendallville, Indiana.
Dorinda is survived by her mother, Donna Tracy, of Indianapolis, Indiana; father, Larry (Cindy) Minks Sr., of Avilla, Indiana; sons, Devin (Karissa) Heath, of Avilla, Indiana, and Tray Rutherford, of Westerville, Ohio; daughters, Raven (Cain) Quarry, of Kendallville, Indiana, Lexus (Phil) Murphy, of Kendallville, Indiana, Heather Carmichael, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Brittany (Zach) Ford, of Garrett, Indiana; grandchildren, Fayt Ford, Adalynn Chaffins, Kairi Ford, Damien Ford, Lilah Chaffins, Kohan Heath, Caden Quarry and Kaizer Heath; boyfriend, Tony Rutherford, of Avilla, Indiana; brothers, Larry Minks Jr., of Kendallville, Indiana, Ryan Tracy, of Indianapolis, Indiana, William (Krista) Tracy, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Benji Kintz, of Auburn, Indiana; sister, Lisa (Mike) Miller, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Services will take place at 3 p.m., on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Harper Funeral Home – Avilla Chapel, with Brother Bud Owen, of First Church of Christ in Garrett, officiating.
Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, prior to the services at the funeral home.
Memorials are to the American Brain Tumor Association.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
