COLUMBIA CITY — Marshall T. Dadisman, age 92, of Columbia City, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
He was born on May 27, 1929, in Spencer County, Kentucky, to Edward Odel Dadisman and Edna Elizabeth Fulkerson.
He attended New Life Church, Gospel Temple and Westview Alliance.
Marshall worked for the Abe Martin traveling carnival as Bobo the Hobo. He was owner of Marshall's Service Center in the White Swan Plaza in Fort Wayne. He had a used car lot and bought and sold cars with the Indiana Auto Auction for 33 years. He owned Pizza Shops in Churubusco, Leo, Avilla and Huntertown. He was owner of the Huntertown Laundry and Huntertown Cafe. He retired in 2008, as a driver for Indiana Auto Auction.
He was a past member of the Huntertown Lions Club and was involved with "The Way" recovery home, with friends, Dr. Wyatt Mullinax and his wife, Carolyn.
He loved gardening, traveling to the Smoky Mountains, the Upper Peninsula and back home to Kentucky, to visit with extended family.
Marshall had a wonderful personality, loved to joke and had several quick comeback sayings. He looked forward daily to coffee breaks with his McDonald's and Burger King friends.
He had a special place in his heart for his caregivers, Stepheni, Suzy and Judy.
Those who will honor his memory are his wife, Diane Smith Dadisman, at home in Columbia City; his children, Paul (Butch) Dadisman, Christine K. DePrimio and Connie L. Williams, all of Huntertown; his stepchildren, Stepheni (Mike) Clifford, of Columbia City, Tiffani (Josh) Wood, of Fort Wayne, Kyle Hill, of North Webster and Dana (Tim) Emrah, of Fort Wayne; his father-in-law, Jack Smith; sister-in-law, Judy (Jim) Vanderford; and brother-in-law, Jeff (Jen) Smith, all of Columbia City. Marshall was blessed with 10 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and another great-great grandchild to come. Of course, we can't forget his cat, Miss Kitty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 50 years, Janice Buell; his siblings, Edward Dadisman and David Leo Dadisman; his step-siblings, Edith Love Driscoll, J. W. Love, Edwin Love and Cecil Love; his daughter-in-law, Joan Dadisman; his mother-in-law, Marie Smith; and brother-in-law, Bill Smith.
A memorial service will be held at Westview Alliance Church, 9804 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, on Jan. 2, 2022, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Wyatt Mullinax
