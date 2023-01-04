WHITLEY COUNTY — Thomas L. Clark, 82, of Whitley County, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at his farm house in Jefferson Township.
Born on April 11, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of Thomas A. and Lillian M. (Grodrian) Clark.
In 1952, Tom moved to Whitley County. He attended Jefferson Center High School until he was a junior and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1959.
Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1963, until being honorably discharged in 1971.
On Sept. 28, 1963, he married Georgia Littlefield at West Creighton Ave. Christian Church in Fort Wayne.
Tom attended Mechanics School while he was in the service and in 1964, he and Georgia lived in Munich, Germany. Aside from being a farmer, Tom drove school bus and worked at Air-Wisconsin and Walmart.
He was a member of Laud Christian Church, where he had served as an Elder; Farm Bureau; and had been a member of the IOOF since 1966.
With a love for his community, Tom had served for more than 40 years with the Jefferson Township Fire Department and had been a 4-H Leader for more than 25 years. Tom also had been a Cub and Boy Scout leader and helped his son and grandsons get their Eagle Scout. Tom greeted many in the community as Santa, along with Georgia as Mrs. Claus, on the Courthouse Square during the holiday seasons. In 2006, Tom and Georgia started volunteering with LOMIK Reading Camp and Tom continued each summer until this past year.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Lillian (Robert) McKown and Martha (Matt) Vance; son, Mark "Andy" (Tanya) Clark; grandsons, Ryan Vance, Denzel Clark, Craig Vance and Jonathon Clark.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Georgia Clark in 2009; granddaughter, Hannah Lee McKown; sisters, Charlotte Cash, Maxine Clark and Mabel Clark; and brothers, Charles Clark and Howard Clark.
Visitation will be from 2-6:45 p.m., with an IOOF service to follow and ending with the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter's service on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the funeral home, with Pastor Art Herrick officiating.
Burial will take place at Odd Fellow IOOF Cemetery, New Haven.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Laud Christian Church, Jefferson Center Volunteer Fire Department or LOMIK for their Reading Camp.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Thomas's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
