FREMONT — Judith Elaine Hunter, age 79, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1942, in Lima, Ohio.
Elaine graduated from Elida High School in Elida, Ohio. She also graduated from Ivy Tech College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She liked to read, sew and listen to music.
Elaine worked for McMahon Paper Company in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She later worked at Coast to Coast Hardware, Angola, Indiana, and Kmart, Lima, Ohio.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Hunter, of Fremont, Indiana; children, Barbara (Nick) LaFever, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lindy (Mark) Richter, of Angola, Indiana, Rhonda (Tim) Shaw, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Evelyn Kay Groff, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Leonard Mark (Mary) Hunter, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Larry (Cathy) Hunter, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Loretta (Donald) Williams, of Saute Saint Marie, Michigan; and a brother, James Armentrout, of Fremont, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvel Glenn Armentrout; mother, Elnora Charlotte (Fowler) Hartley; stepfather, Edward M. Hartley; brothers, Frank Armentrout; sisters-in-law, Vickie Armentrout and Leona Armentrout; a bother-in-law, Donald Williams; grandchildren, Joshua Bunch, Gregory Bunch and Courtney Shaw.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
