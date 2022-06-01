FREMONT — Clayton Fansler, 91, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 18,1930, in Hillsdale County, Michigan.
He was married to Grace (Firestone) from 1950, until her death in 2011.
Clayton retired as a Technical Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He did a year in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
He will be missed by his children, Gary Fansler, of Auburn, Indiana, Jay (Harriet) Fansler, of Angola Indiana, Jan (John) Coarsey, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Tony Fansler, of Rochester, Indiana, Rick (Martha) Fansler, of Delta, Ohio, and Neal Fansler, of Angola, Indiana. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Clayton was one of the Charter members of the Steuben County Antique Engine Club. He had bought an old Fire Engine, which he converted to showcase the old hit and miss engines he had restored to running condition. He would take it to local shows and parades.
He and Grace grew sweetcorn, which was sought after by locals and by many of the lakers who had cottages in the area.
Per his request there will be no service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
