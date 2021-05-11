COLDWATER — Walter Allen Hildebrandt, 70, died on Sunday May 9, 2021 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was born March 6, 1951, in Auburn, Indiana, to Marvin and Lilly (Deal) Hildebrandt. They preceded him in death.
Walter was a 1966 graduate of Auburn High School and a disabled veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
He worked for Fleetwood RV in Decatur and Redline Racing, a division of Billy Harper Racing Sports. He also enjoyed working on and restoring old cars.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter, Eric Hildebrandt and his wife, Kara, of Angola, Indiana, Christopher Hildebrandt, of Decatur, Indiana, and Lyndsy Hildebrandt, of Grovetown, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother, Roberta Miller, of Coldwater, Michigan, Donald Hildebrandt, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Penny DePew, of Auburn, Indiana.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.
Visitation will be three hours prior to the service on Friday, May 14, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Walter’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.