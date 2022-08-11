TOPEKA — Ronald Lenard Fisher, age 82, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1939, the son of Lenard and Martha (Miller) Fisher, in Marion, Indiana.
On June 11, 1960, he married Mary Ann Ort, in Auburn, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Fisher, of Topeka, Indiana; six children, Kimberly (Jack) Applegate, of Ligonier, Indiana, Todd (Vicki) Fisher, of Topeka, Curt (Peggy) Fisher, of Ligonier, Kevin (Jeanie) Fisher, of Warsaw, Shannon (Phil) Bushong, of Topeka and Taryn (Ryan) Bergman, of Goshen; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Connie (Dick) McMinn, of LaFountain, Indiana, Ann (Paul) Easley, of Auburn and Joyce Mckown, of Auburn; along with several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Dakota Bushong; a granddaughter, Macy Bergman; and a great-grandson, B.B. Bushong.
He retired from Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne after 42 years service, and was also a farmer. He enjoyed raising beef cattle, going to auctions, and golfing with his good friends, Pete, Larry and Buckshot.
Ron was also a member of Topeka Baptist Church for more than 40 years.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Yeager Funeral, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate.
Burial will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
All memorial contributions may be directed to the Trump 2024 Campaign.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
