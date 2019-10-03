GARRETT — Julie Ann Corbin, 61 of Garrett, Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
She was born June 6, 1958, in Garrett, Indiana, to Bernard L. “Benny” and Joan E. (Helbert) Pence.
Julie was an LPN at DeKalb Health, retiring in 2010.
Julie is survived by her son, Joshua S. Pence, of Garrett; daughter, Jessica D. Corbin, of Maui, Hawaii; her partner, Keith Bartels, of Noble County, Indiana; brothers, Stanley K. (Tonda) Pence, of Garrett, and David A. Pence, of Garrett; and three grandchildren.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Joan Pence; brother, Steven L. Pence; and sister in-law, Suzette Pence.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738
A memorial service will take place at noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeffrey Helbert officiating.
Memorials are to the family to assist with expenses, c/o Stan Pence.
You may send a condolence or sign the onine register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
