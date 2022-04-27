STROH — Judith Cramer Perkins died on Monday, April 25, 2022.
She was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on April 29, 1939, to James Schaeffer and Marian Davidson Merritt.
As a child, she was raised at Howe Military School in Howe, Indiana, where her father was Commandant of Cadets. She was baptized at St. James Chapel on the school campus.
She attended school at Lima Township. Her mother died when she was 9 years old and they moved off campus to the Merritt home, where her father married Rosella Klopfenstein.
After graduation, she worked for 10 years at the State Bank of Lima in Howe.
She enjoyed traveling to San Antonio, Texas, to visit her dad’s sister, Margaret Merritt. She also liked to visit her Grandmother Davidson in Constantine, Michigan, and go to Lake Orion, Michigan, to visit her mother’s brother, Halsey Davidson and his wife, Harriet, along with her two cousins, Alice and Marianne. Throughout her life, she loved spending time with her favorite cousin, Harriet Willard Wade.
On Sept. 9, 1967, she married Miles S. Perkins, of Stroh, Indiana, at St. James Chapel, after a short courtship that started with a blind date.
She became a member of the Stroh Church of Christ. She raised her family on Big Turkey Lake near Stroh.
Surviving is her husband, Miles Perkins; two daughters and sons-in-law, Alice (Mark) Snyder, of Grayling, Michigan, and Ann (Matt) Scott, of Pittsboro, Indiana; and grandchildren, Benjamin Snyder, Brady Scott, Kristina Snyder and Macy Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Col. Thomas S. Merritt.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Stroh Church of Christ.
Calling will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., and at 10 a.m., on Saturday, prior to the Memorial Service.
In memory of Judy, wear red and/or hearts.
A burial service will be held at Lake Bethel Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
In addition, a private burial will take place in Constantine Township Cemetery, Constantine, Michigan, following the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Parish, P.O. Box 336, Howe, IN 46746 or to the Howe Military School Alumni Association, C/O Jean Miller, 17 Clay St., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.