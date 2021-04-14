DOVER, Ohio — Helen A. “Bev” Deyo, 84, of Dover, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home under the care of Community Hospice on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Born in Auburn, New York, on May 16, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Ballington and Helene (Pytel) Dunster.
After graduating from high school, she married Earl Deyo on May 17, 1954, and he preceded her in passing in 1999.
Professionally, Bev began her career as a secretary for the US Air Force in Amarillo, Texas, before relocating to Stewart AFB in New York, and McCord AFB in Washington. Then, she worked as a manufacturing accountant at Fort Wayne Truck Parts in Indiana, and ultimately as a bookkeeper at Swager Communications in Fremont, Indiana, prior to retirement.
Bev’s faith was nurtured at Dover First Christian Church, where she was an active member for several years.
She will be deeply missed by her family including her children, Scott Deyo, of Somerdale, Cindy Deyo, of LaGrange, Indiana, Carole Brown, of Dover, Alison Harris, of Bronson, Michigan, Earl Deyo Jr., of Dover and Deanna Bunch, of Cape Coral, Florida; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Dover First Christian Church, 3029 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio, on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 1-3 p.m.
Pastor Josh Robinson will lead a service celebrating Bev’s life immediately after visitation at 3 p.m., at the church.
All guests are invited to wear purple in honor of Bev’s love for the color.
Inurnment of Bev’s cremated remains will take place at a later date, alongside her husband in St. Michael’s Cemetery, at Waterloo, Indiana.
Memorial contributions in Bev’s memory may be directed to Dover First Christian Church or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bev by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.