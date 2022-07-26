ST. JOE — Shirley Jo Johnson (Schrock) went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
She was born on July 6, 1946, to Clayton W. and Marjorie M. (Beck) Schrock.
She graduated from Leo High School in 1967. Then married Frederick (Fred) D. Johnson on Feb. 8, 1969. She had a varied career but spent her last years happily retired with her loving husband.
Shirley was such a light to all who knew her. She had such a sweet and kind soul and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. She was always up for an adventure and lived her life to the fullest. She spent countless hours outside, tending her vegetable garden and making sure her flowers were meticulously maintained. You could not drive past her home and not notice the gorgeous flowers she kept so lovingly. She also had a passion for classic cars. She loved her 1967 Pontiac Lemans. She enjoyed taking it to local car shows and visiting with other car enthusiasts. She was always ready to tell anyone all the details of her Lemans.
She left behind her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Fred Johnson; her sons, Loren (Heather) Johnson and Kyle Johnson; her daughter, Desiree Heffley; five grandchildren, McKenzie (Kyle Shoudel) Heffley, Tucker Heffley, Kalyn Heffley, Jeri (Tim) Crise and Konner Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Dilynn, Maggie and Greyson Crise and Dylan and Emmerie Shoudel; her sister, Sharon (Rick) Meyers; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was met at heaven’s gate by her parents, Clayton and Marge Schrock; and her brother, Rick Schrock.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.
There will be no graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to DeKalb High School FFA or DeKalb County 4-H.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
