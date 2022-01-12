BLUFFTON — Ruby Madonna Young, 100, of Bluffton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2022, at River Terrace Health Care Center.
Ruby was born on June 21, 1921, in Ridgeville, Indiana, to James Herchiel and Mary Carolyn (Thornburg) Rinker.
Ruby was a 1939 graduate of Warsaw High School.
On Sept. 20, 1947, in Portland, Indiana, Ruby married Paul Leon Young. They have shared 74 years of marriage together.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 74 years, Paul Leon Young, of Bluffton; a son, James P. (Cindy) Young, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a daughter, Susan D. (Jay) Harris-Frymier, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Christy (Phil) Lehtola, Beth (Hunter) Kalisiak, Phillip Young, Mary (Jamie) Worline and Paul Harris (fiance’ Jericha Mill); along with five great-grandchildren, Kasey Lehtola, Emmett Lehtola, Harper Worline, Boe Kalisiak and Finn Worline.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, H.Roberta Rinker, Ruth E. Gough and Rebekah J. Barber.
As Ruby requested, there will be no formal funeral service.
The Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, is serving Ruby’s family.
Friends can send online condolences to the Young family at www.thomarich.com.
