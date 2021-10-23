AUBURN — Donald LeRoy McKean, age 90, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mr. McKean was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Albert and Mable (Bergman) McKean.
He worked for the Auburn Rubber Company for 13 years and then he worked for Ball Brass and Aluminum Foundry for 37 years, retiring in 1998.
Mr. McKean enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He loved watching NASCAR racing, both on TV and in-person. He and Bev enjoyed spending time in Frankenmuth, Michigan, together.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Linda McKean, of Auburn and Randy and Sandra McKean, of Waterloo; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda McKean, of Ashley, Linda and Gregg Wattier, of Pretty Lake, Karen Ogg, of Fort Wayne; Nancy and Herbie Cordial, of Garrett and Cindy and John Delucenay, of Coldwater, Michigan; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Marilyn McKean, of Leo; and sisters, Thelma Szeman, of Hamilton and Shirley McKean, of Dayton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Peggy Godwin, who was the mother of Roger, Brenda and Randy; his second wife, Cody (Rodebaugh) McKean, who was the mother of Linda, Karen, Nancy and Cindy and Beverly McKean, who was the love of his life for 42 years. He was also preceded in death by one brother; three sisters; two daughters; one son; three grandsons; and one granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation on Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be directed to Eleos Hospice Care, 4432 Ardmore Ave., Unit B, Fort Wayne, IN 46809.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
