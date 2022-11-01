BRYAN, Ohio — Marabelle J. Reynolds, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, died at 11:17 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, Ohio, after a brief illness.
She was an accomplished painter who enjoyed taking care of her cats, going to garage sales, buying and selling antiques, raising flowers in her flower garden, bird watching and feeding the deer. Most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren.
Marabelle J. Reynolds was born on Oct. 18, 1931, in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth Atherton.
She married her husband of 65 years, Theodore V. “Vernon” Reynolds, on Sept. 10, 1950, in Elyria, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2014.
Survivors include one son, Barry (Mary) Reynolds, of Bryan; two grandchildren, Robert (Heather) Reynolds, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Ashley (Lowell) Smith, of Auburn, Indiana; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard Atherton, in Texas.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan.
Services will follow at 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Brown Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
