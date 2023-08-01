JACKSON, Mich. — Barbara (Barb) Jean Throop, 86, of Jackson, Michigan, passed away peacefully, on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Barb was born on Nov. 8, 1936, in Fremont, Indiana, to Ralph A. Schaeffer and Catherine E. (Eatinger) Schaeffer.
She graduated from Fremont High School in 1955.
She married the love of her life, Russell (Bud) LaMar Throop, on May 4, 1963, in Jackson, Michigan.
Barb was a homemaker, worked for the Jackson public school system, was a representative for Tupperware and worked as the Bed & Bath manager at Jacobson’s department store, before retiring.
She enjoyed talking with her friends and relatives on the phone, sharing a good joke, as well as hosting her neighbors on her deck, where she also fed the birds and squirrels. She enjoyed watching TV, especially sporting events.
Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl (Garrett) Erb, of Tennessee; her stepson, Jerry Throop of Jackson, Michigan; her step-grandsons, Kevin and James Erb; her step-great-granddaughter, Taylor Erb; her sisters, Brenda Burrell, of Angola and Becky (Dick) Wells, of Angola; her brothers, Ken Schaeffer, of Fremont, Indiana, and Jeff (Tammy) Schaeffer, of Angola, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews, including her birthday buddy, Julie Burrell, of Angola, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her parents; two brothers, Ramon and Rick Schaeffer; stepson, Jim Throop; step-grandson, Jeff Erb; and her fur babies, Pepe’, Tyson and Babe.
No services will take place, per Barb’s request.
A cremation has taken place in Tennessee.
Memorial donations may be made to Steuben County Humane Shelter, Angola.
Condolences may sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
