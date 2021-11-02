EDEN, Ohio — Steven M. Rice Sr., age 70, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 2:05 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, shortly after admittance to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, Ohio, after a sudden illness.
Mr. Rice was a 1969 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was employed by CDI Farms for 10 years.
He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was also an avid bowler, bowling in several leagues.
Steven M. Rice Sr., was born on June 2, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of George B. and Veda (McClure) Rice.
He married Amy S. Harris on Aug. 12, 1988, in Merriam, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 13, 2019.
Survivors include five daughters, Laura (and fiancé, Joseph Johnston) Murray, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Amy Jo Brisentine, of Angola, Indiana, Shelia (Edward) Maillard, of Stroh, Indiana, Alicia (James) Spurlin, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Misty (Jeffery Pease), of Edon; two sons, Steven M. Rice Jr., of Edgerton and Michael (Jaime) Hanni-Wells, of Findlay, Ohio; 26 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Kenneth (Bonnie) Rice, Robert (Nancy) Rice, Pam Ewen, Diana Maggert and George B. (Lancia) Rice II, all of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Brandy Rice, in 2008; two sons, Joshua Rice, in 2010, and Ernest Hanni Jr., in 2011; two brothers, Dan and Rick Rice; and an infant brother.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Cliff Graves officiating.
Interment will follow at Wright Cemetery, Stroh, Indiana.
Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service.
To sign the online register or to send condolences please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
