TOPEKA — Ida H. Miller, 89, of Topeka, (district: 32), Indiana, died at 4:10 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1933, in Yoder, Kansas, to Harry J. and Polly (Miller) Bontrager.
On Oct. 29, 1953, in Topeka, she married Daniel A. Miller. He died on Sept. 14, 2018.
Surviving are three sons, Herman Miller, of LaGrange, Harley (special friend, Mary Miller) Miller, of Millersburg, Ohio, and Joe (Mary) Miller, of Topeka; five daughters, Pollyanna (Elmer) Kauffman, of Inverness, Florida, Ruby (Glen) Yoder, of Topeka, Esther (Dan) Miller, of Millersburg, Ohio, Inez (Omer) Stutzman, of Milford, and Martha Miller, of Elkhart; daughter-in-law, Erma Miller, of Millersburg, Ohio; 38 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ora Bontrager, of Milton, Iowa, Ezra (Edna Mae) Bontrager, of LaGrange and Ivan (Grace) Bontrager, of LaGrange; two sisters, Elizabeth Lehman, of Goshen and Dorothy (Andy) Miller, of LaGrange; and brother-in-law, Mervin (Anna) Eash, of Shipshewana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Orla and Atlee Miller; a grandson, Loren Miller; a great-grandson, Thomas Miller; a brother, Andy Bontrager; and three sisters, Martha Bontrager, Gertie Eash and Ola Knepp.
Ida was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, and all-day Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the family's residence, 7000 W. C.R. 400S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Harley Fry and the home ministers.
Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.