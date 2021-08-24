WATERLOO — Virginia L. Carter, age 96, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Mrs. Carter was born on May 7, 1925, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Virgil and Marjorie (Zeimmer) Applegate.
She graduated in 1943, from South Side High School in Fort Wayne. After high school she attended business school.
She married Russell “Russ” Carter on Nov. 11, 1950, in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2019.
Mrs. Carter worked for General Electric, Brotherhood Mutual Insurance, Votaw and Sons Electric and North American Van Lines, all in Fort Wayne. She retired in 1995.
Mrs. Carter attended Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Fort Wayne, where she was very active. She also volunteered her time in the office helping with different jobs and activities. After moving to DeKalb County she attended the Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
She enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds, including crocheting, knitting, ceramics and painting. She would even make her girls their dresses when they were young.
After retiring, she and Russell owned an RV and wintered in Florida, for many years. They were also able to travel overseas visiting Switzerland, Italy, and Hawaii.
God and family were her greatest source of comfort and joy. She was very loved and she will be greatly missed!
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Renee Carter, of Fort Wayne and Mark and Kathy Carter, of France; daughters, Kathleen Etheridge, of Indianapolis and Carol Carter, of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Reid Carter, Raelene and Kevin LaMott, Russell and Jessica Carter, Rachelle and Sam Harkenrider, Riley and Ashlee Carter, Lucas and Erica Carter, Emily Carter, Shane Etheridge, Carly Carter and Dylan Carter; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-grandson coming in December.
She is also survived by her very special friend, Debra Hudson, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell Carter; daughter, Darlene Sue Carter; an infant grandson, Nathaniel; and a sister, Marilyn Anderson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at noon at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Pastor Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made to Dayspring International, P.O. Box 3309, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23454-9966 to help support mission work.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
