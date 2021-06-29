MISHAWAKA — Jean Elizabeth Iwankowitsch, age 83, of Kosciusko County, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Ernistine M. Raclin House — Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Niles, Michigan, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Edith (Cowan) Bowers.
Jean attended Rome City High School, Class of 1955. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University in 1989.
She worked as a corporate accountant for 32 years. Jean retired from Silgan Plastics in 1998. She later worked as a CNA and activities director for Avalon Village.
Jean was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community. She attended Ligonier Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years.
In 2008, Jean was instrumental in establishing the Lighthouse Childcare and Learning Center in Ligonier, Indiana.
Jean was a longtime member of Chatterbelle Extension Homemaker Club, earning Extension Homemaker of the Year in 2013. She also was a member of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and Eastern Star.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in addition to boating, sewing, scrapbooking, puzzles, genealogy and baking.
Survivors include her husband, Alex; and her children, Elizabeth (John) Long, of Sarasota, Florida; Steve Dixon, of Cromwell; Jill (Randy) Short, of Fort Wayne; Danielle (Cyrus) Dubash, of Goshen; and Nicole (Chad) Towner, of Granger; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her three brothers, Theodore, Andrew and Lawrence Bowers.
A funeral service will be held in Jean’s honor at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Ligonier Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Cavin St., Ligonier, Indiana, with Pastor Kathy Kathary-Newton officiating the ceremony.
Burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
A reception will follow the service at Ligonier Presbyterian Church.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Ligonier Presbyterian Church for the day care ministry. “Well Done thou good and faithful servant.” -Mathew 25:23.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
