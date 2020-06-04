ANGOLA — Jeffrey L. “Wilbur” Willis, 62, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on June 5, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, to Guy B. and Alice “Joan” (Melchi) Willis.
Jeff had formerly worked at Moore’s Business Forms in Angola.
He was a member of Orland American Legion Post #423 where he was a cook. He also had worked at Skip’s Lounge in Angola.
He enjoyed playing pool and spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving are his father, Guy B. Willis, of Pensacola, Florida, and formerly of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Bree Jones, of Waterloo, Indiana; and two brothers, Mark (Ann) Willis, of Pensacola, Florida, and Charlie Paradine, of Coldwater, Michigan. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Riley Jones, Tate Geraghty and Lailaa Geraghty.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice “Joan” Willis on Dec. 16, 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Orland American Legion Post 423 in Orland, Indiana.
For everyone’s safety, please practice social distancing and use good judgment if you are not feeling well. Please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
