ALBION — Shawn Patrick Loteckie, 36, of Albion, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022.
He was born on July 10, 1986, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Shawn grew in up in Croydon, Pennsylvania before joining the military. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved his kids and was a proud father. Shawn also enjoyed working on cars, riding his Harley Davidson, and spending time with his friends and socializing.
Survivors include his children, Kayden Robert and Adalynn Rose; fiancée, Katy Leatherman of Albion; brothers, Tim (Amy) Loteckie of Levittown, Pennsylvania, and Chris (Kristy) Loteckie of Levittown; sister, Stephanie (Tom) Pearn of Levittown; brother-in-armsm Garret Cook of Maine; and nieces and nephews, T.J., Tyler, Anthony, Claudia, Nathan, Corey, Aidan, Abigail, and Harper.
Also surviving are his fiancée’s family, Barry and Susan Leatherman of Albion, Justin (Jannessa) Leatherman of Cincinnati, Ohio, Haley (Joel) Osborn of Florida, Jenna Leatherman of Albion, and Carson, Jamie, Evie, and Isla.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Loteckie.
A family-led celebration of Shawn's life will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at Albion American Legion Post #260, 410 E Park Drive, Albion. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shawn's memory may be directed to National Center for PTSD. To leave an online condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com for Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
