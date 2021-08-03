The family of Elizabeth “June” Leas, who passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, has set a date for a Celebration of Life reception, which is open to the public, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, IN 46706.
