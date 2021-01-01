STROH — Gloria Jane Everidge, age 80, of Stroh, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville. Mrs. Everidge was born in Campton, Kentucky on February 25, 1940 to Charlie Clay Peck and Janie (Hollan) Peck.
She married Clyde Everidge on September 7, 1956 in Richmond, Indiana and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2012.
Gloria retired in 1997 as a cafeteria cook with the Prairie Heights School Corporation. She was a member of the Stroh Church of God. She enjoyed quilting, knitting and decorating cakes. She especially loved spending time with her family and attending her grandkids sporting events to watch them play.
Survivors include, four daughters, Paula and Robbie Terry of LaGrange, Susan and Mark Fisher of Hamilton, Hope and Jarrod “Zeb” German of Angola and Traci and Ken Hartsough of LaGrange; 12 grandchildren, Jeremy Boyer, Matt Boyer, Ali Terry, Stephanie Kline, Ami Sailor, Leah Kimpel, Elizabeth Rabadeau, Kristy Fisher, Keegan German, Bailey Hartsough, Peyton Hartsough and Kyle Hartsough. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her siblings; Joyce Bair, Charlie Clay Peck, Jr., Mavis Adkins and Ruford Lee Peck.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Stroh Church of God with visitation prior to the service from 12-2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Stroh Church of God.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
