AVILLA — Zidania "Dana" Faye Geiger, 64, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Garrett, Indiana, on May 9, 1957, to Bill Miller and Glenda Days.
She spent her formative years in Noble County, graduating from East Noble High School in 1975.
Dana was married to Terry Geiger in Jamaica, on Nov. 25, 2000.
She worked for Cox Cable of Fort Wayne, at Time Temporary in accounting, the Sit ’N’ Bull and most recently, Northwest Allen County School Corporation.
Dana was a member of American Legion Post #240 Auxiliary.
She loved her plants and flowers. She enjoyed the summer and working in her yard. More than anything, she loved her family trips, especially to Pompano Beach, Florida.
Dana is survived by her husband of 20 years, Terry Geiger; her daughter, Angie Moriarity; her four stepchildren, Chad (Vickie Fischer) Geiger, Terra Geiger, Adam Geiger and Jessica (Travis Barnes) Geiger; her father, Bill Miller; her two sisters, Wendy (Terry) Dyer and Andrea Shank; her brother, Bryan (Karri) Miller; two grandsons, Cobin and McClain Moriarity; and 10 step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Glenda and Kenneth Shank; and two sisters, Renee Cottier and Denise Graver.
Funeral services will take place at Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Friday June 11, 2021, from 2-8 p.m.
Burial will be at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown.
Memorials may be directed to the family for her grandson's college fund.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.