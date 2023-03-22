Sharon Payton
COLUMBIA CITY — Sharon Elaine Payton, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:20 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home, Fort Wayne.
Born on Jan. 5, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Walter Neal and Lorena Jane (Franklin) Mitchell.
Sharon attended Woodburn Elementary school and graduated from Woodburn High School in 1966.
On March 11, 1967, she married Harold Payton. They always made their home in Columbia City. Harold died Jan. 13, 2019.
She worked at Village Clean and then was a secretary at Testworth Labs in Columbia City from 1990 until they closed in 2010.
Sharon liked to travel and visited several states including Hawaii. She was also fond of cross-stitch and crossword puzzles. She really enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s choir and band concerts.
Surviving are her sons, Brian Payton, of Columbia City, Matthew (Kendra) Payton, of Fort Wayne and Anthony (Samantha) Payton, of Pierceton; brother, Stephen Mitchell, of Fort Wayne; and sisters, Marcia Kessler, of Auburn and Denise Mitchell, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Liza, Mikaela, Sierra, Skylar, Jaeden and Isaiah, and two great-grandchildren, Ember and Oaklynn.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Burial is at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Memorials in Sharon’s honor are to the family for medical expenses.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
