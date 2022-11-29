GARRETT —Jack Allen Wappes, 82, of Garrett, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
Jack was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Garrett to William I. and Mildred L. (Renkenberger) Wappes.
He married Jean M. Freeman on Feb. 10, 1962, in the United Methodist Church in Churubusco.
Jack worked in assembly at International Harvester, retiring in 1981. Jack was an avid Purdue fan and enjoyed putting out his Christmas lights each year, He enjoyed doing Seek-A-Word word search books and was a farmer.
Jack is survived by his wife: Jean M. Wappes, Garrett; daughters, Dawn (Rodney) Lemish, Garrett, and Deanna (Bruce) Delauder, Garrett; brother, George (Helen) Wappes, Auburn; sister, Shirley (Richard) Griffin, Garrett; grandchildren: Kayleigh (Lance) Conrad, Garrett; Zachary (Kirston) Delauder, Garrett; Jessica (Corey) New, Garrett; Keaton (Sierra) Lemish, Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Jace Delauder, Harper New and Rylee Delauder.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, William I. and Mildred L. Wappes; brothers, William “Billy” Wappes, Merlin Wappes and Max Wappes; and sisters, Dorothy Loft and Ora McFarland.
Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Shalimar Holderly officiating.
Burial will take place in Cedar Creek Cemetery, rural Auburn.
Memorials are to the DeKalb County 4-H Council or Garrett United Methodist Church.
Send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.