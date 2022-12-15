WOLCOTTVILLE — Adam Douglas Rittermeyer, 59, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, after a long battle with leukemia.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1963, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Robert Charles and Ruth Ann (Barker) Rittermeyer. They preceded him in death.
On July 15, 1983, at St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, he married Dani Stallings.
Mr. Rittermeyer had worked for 26 years at Smoker Craft in New Paris, most recently as a consultant.
Adam was a motorcycle and ATV enthusiast. He always put his family first and was always ready to help anyone in need.
Surviving are his wife Dani Rittermeyer, of Wolcottville; a daughter, Brienna M. Rittermeyer, of Kendallville; a son, Adam Robert (Marissa) Rittermeyer, of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Branden Thompson, Aiden Thompson and Eisley Rittermeyer; a sister, Gretchen M. Yurek, of Fort Wayne; a brother, Robert R. “Bob” Rittermeyer, of LaOtto; and many beloved extended family members.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 1-4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
The family request that you take time to write down any memories you have of Adam or with him, and bring them to the Celebration of Life services or mail them to the funeral home. They want to make a book for his grandchildren to enjoy for years to come and for them to be able to know what a great man their grandpa was.
Private burial will be in St. Gaspar Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society.
View a video tribute after Jan. 7, 2023, or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
