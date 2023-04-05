KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — Mary Lou Gougeon Knurek, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, left this world on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Mary Louise Gougeon was born to Clara and William Gougeon in Wyandotte, Michigan, on Aug. 15, 1936.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Knurek; their children, Laura (Knurek) Pappas, her husband, Daniel Pappas and Jeff Knurek, his wife, Kathy Kent-Knurek; survived also by her sister, Elizabeth Weise, (Don Weise); her beloved grandchildren, Kathryn Pappas, Nicholas Pappas, Sydney Knurek and Cameron Knurek; precious nieces and nephew John (Stephanie Brinkley) Weise, Heidi Weise and Bridget (Stephen Kinnard) Weise Knyal.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary Lou graduated high school from St. Francis High School, Ecorse Michigan, and is a proud multi-college graduate. Her first degree was in Education at Marygrove College in Detroit Michigan, an all women’s college she credits for her spiritual and educational strengths.
Mary Lou taught high school English for 22 years, mostly in Orange County, California.
Her life as a single woman was filled with travel. She bought an around the world plane ticket and lost herself in the beauty and variety of cultures she experienced. The Pacific Islands, in particular the Fiji Islands, which she called her spiritual home, until she and Tom moved to Hawaii.
The love of her life found her through mutual connections in 1980, when at 43 years young, she married for the first and only time. Marrying Tom meant leaving California, and finding herself in Auburn, Indiana.
After sharing her talents in jobs as a Teen Crisis Counselor, and a position in Hospice care, she decided that she would reignite her passion for learning, and became an amazing artist, especially a portrait and landscape artist. She received both a B.A of Fine Art and MFA from University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Tom and Mary Lou were blessed to continue traveling the world, visiting all of the popular countries. She had a gift for wanting to learn about each culture, including some languages.
They became “kamaaina” on the Big Island 20 years ago. She considered herself an Island girl, and even though she lived every day to it’s fullest, she died in the place she loved, with her loving husband at her side after a prolonged health challenge.
A Celebration of Life and burial of ashes will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Chapel of Michigan Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m., in Flat Rock, Michigan.
