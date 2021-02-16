WATERLOO — Kenneth “Bird” L. Treesh, age 53, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home in Waterloo, Indiana, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1967, in Auburn, Indiana, to LeRoy and Margay (Payne) Treesh. His father has passed away and his mother survives in Waterloo.
Ken was a 1986 graduate of DeKalb High School.
He worked at Rieke Corporation in Auburn and was a 20-year member of the Waterloo Fire Department.
Ken married Cathy L. Powell on June 12, 1993, at Waterloo Nazarene Church, and she survives in Waterloo.
Also surviving are a son and daughter, Levi S. Treesh and Autumn L. Treesh, both of Waterloo; two brothers, Marc W. (Kerri) Treesh, of Corunna and Nevin T. (Nicki Thomas) Treesh, of Waterloo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Amy Powell, of Auburn, Scott and Michele Powell, of BlaKeslee, Ohio, and Mark (Amy Rissot) Powell, of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is from 2-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Due to the yellow status in DeKalb County, 100 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks and social distancing is observed.
Preferred memorials are to the Waterloo Fire Department.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
