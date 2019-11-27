OLYMPIA, Wash. — Joe Chipman, 72, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019, in Olympia, Washington.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Sept. 26, 1946, to Joseph A. and Glenna (Harger) Chipman.
Joe grew up in Hamilton, Indiana, and graduated from Hamilton High School.
After graduation he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
During his early years he worked at Maxton Motors in Butler, Indiana, as a mechanic.
Joe moved to Seaside, California, in 1976. He later married Diane Higuera and she preceded him in death in 2012.
Mr. Chipman enjoyed golf and working on his 1968 El Camino classic car.
His survivors include two daughters, Dawn (Thomas Chorpenning) Foglesong, of Auburn, Indiana, and Jodi (Saul) Negrete, of Olympia, Washington; two sons, Joseph (Talia) Chipman and Timothy (Jody) Chipman, all of Olympia, Washington; a stepdaughter, Gina Nagy, of California; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, Stephen (Diana) Chipman; and one sister, Wendy (Michael) Richardson, all of Hamilton, Indiana; and one brother-in-law, Steve Graham, of Auburn, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Chipman in 1952; and mother, Glenna (Harger) Tritch in 2009; stepfather, Donald Tritch; sister, Pamela Graham; and brother, Curtis Tritch.
Memorial graveside services will be held at Hamilton Cemetary, Hamilton, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
Preferred memorials are to Hamilton Church of Christ.
