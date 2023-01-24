FREMONT — Robert C. Godfrey, age 88, of Lake James, Fremont, Indiana, passed away after a brief illness, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1934, to Irvin and Minnie (Meyer) Godfrey, who preceded him in death in 1939 and 1988, respectively.
Bob graduated from Fort Wayne South Side High School in 1952, and International Business College in 1954.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956.
Bob’s work career included Central Soya from 1956 to 1976, then as co-owner of Central States Enterprises as the Chief Financial Officer from 1976 to 2001.
Bob’s many years of bachelorhood ended when he happily married Jacqueline (Foster) on Jan. 18, 1985, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bob and Jackie enjoyed spending winters at their home in Heathrow, Florida, and summers at Lake James. They traveled extensively, especially enjoying scuba diving in the Grand Cayman Islands and as avid downhill skiers in Aspen, Colorado.
Bob’s hobbies included art collecting, years of golfing, working out at the gym almost daily, and challenging himself with complex jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline Godfrey, of Lake James, Fremont, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Joyce Godfrey, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother-in-law, John (Linda) Hornbrook III, of Bremerton, Washington; and sister-in-law, Juanita Jo Lyde, of Pensacola, Florida; and nieces and nephews, Alan Godfrey, Neal (Theresa) Godfrey, and Leslie Godfrey, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Chad Hornbrook of Fremont, Indiana, and Melanie (Chuck) Best, of Simi Valley, California, Stephanie (Denny) Philp, of Desert Hot Springs, California, Jennifer Hornbrook, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Robert (Jennifer) Wolfe, of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Those preceding Bob in death were also his stepmother, Lucille Godfrey, 1983; brother-in-law, Robert Lyde, 2021; and most recently, his brother Willard Godfrey, Oct. 4, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at noon. Calling will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, at Beams Funeral Home, with military honors.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed in the care of the Steuben Community Foundation, The Bob and Jackie Godfrey Scholarship Fund, or Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.