STEINBARGER LAKE — Margaret Ann Clayton, age 91, formerly of Steinbarger Lake, near Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Golden Years Homestead Nursing Home in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Clayton was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 21, 1930, to Alva O. Doan and Vivian M. (Emberlin) Doan. They preceded her in death.
She married Oriean Winford Clayton on Jan. 10, 1948, in Fort Wayne, and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2009.
Margaret was a receptionist with Noble County Council on Aging for eight years, before retiring in 1995. They moved to Steinbarger Lake in Noble County following Oriean’s retirement in 1986.
Margaret loved to read and work word search puzzles. Every year she remembered the birthdays of everyone in the family and would send them a special birthday card.
Survivors include her sons, Oriean D. and Gloria Clayton, of Tecumseh, Michigan, and Alan W. and Debra Clayton, of Fort Wayne; three grandsons, Jeffrey and Tiffany Clayton, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Marc Clayton, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Michael and Danielle Clayton, of Tecumseh, Michigan; two great-granddaughters, Jacqueline Clayton and Katharine Clayton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Smith; and four brothers, David Doan, Alfred Doan, Donald Doan and Richard Doan.
A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.