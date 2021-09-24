GARRETT — Kathy (Goble) Baker, age 70, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
Kathy was born on Nov. 8, 1950, at Our Lady of The Way Hospital in Martin, Floyd County, Kentucky, to Earl and Virgie (Bradley) Goble. When she was a baby her family moved north to DeKalb County, Indiana.
She married Larry E. Baker on Sept. 27, 1980, in Garrett. They enjoyed nearly 41 years of a wonderful marriage.
Kathy worked in several local industries for a number of years, including Electric Motors, Essex Wire, Phillips Industries, Magnavox, Kimball and Siemens.
She enjoyed oldies music trivia, puzzles and word searches. Most of all, Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Baker, of Garrett; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Chris Myers, of Waterloo; son, Scott Shultz, of Auburn; stepson, Brandan Baker, of Danville, Indiana; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy DeLauder, of Garrett; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Howard Curtland, of Hudson and Jenny and Billy Pogue, of Garrett; sisters-in-law, Dixie Goble, of Fort Wayne and Marilyn Goble of Altona; many loving nieces, nephews, other extended family; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Goble; her mother, Virgie Fugate; two infant siblings, James and Nadine; two brothers, Doyle Goble and Doug Goble; and brother-in-law, Randy DeLauder.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, IN 46705.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 681405, Indianapolis, IN 46268 or to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
