LIGONIER — Dorothy A. “Dot” McFarren, age 90, of Ligonier, Indiana, went to be with her beloved husband of 59 years, on Friday, April 1, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1932, the daughter of Russell and Helen (Ponko) Baker.
On Aug. 4, 1951, she married Max L. McFarren in the Parsonage of Sparta Church in Kimmell, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2010.
Dot is survived by three children, Deena (Greg) Rupert, of Albion, Michele (Tom) Ritchie, of Ligonier and Lance (Betts) McFarren, of Ligonier; 10 grandchildren, Jamie Rupert and Kendal Rupert, both of Albion, Tommy (Dawn) Ritchie, of Ligonier, Kelly (Aaron) Cole, of Middlebury, Tracy (Chris) Mullins, of Kendallville, Abby (Andy) Reed, of Goshen, Brooke Stauffer, of Syracuse, Mallory (Andrew) Berkey, of Shipshewana, Morgan (Trenton) Stout, of Shipshewana and Riley (fiancee’ Mariah Ramsey) McFarren, of Salt Lake City, Utah; two step-grandchildren, Brad (Kim) Rupert, of North Liberty and Deana (Joe) Sutherland, of South Bend; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Max McFarren; an infant daughter, Stephanie McFarren; her parents; a sister, Denise (Lowell) Galloway; and a brother, Donald “Whitey” Gillespie.
Dot worked at Monsanto in Ligonier for many years and then for Starcraft in Goshen, Tower Ribbon in Topeka, and retired from West Noble High School, where she worked in the cafeteria.
Dot loved horses, birdwatching, reading and was an avid sports fan. She was a fixture and constant supporter of West Noble Sports. Always in the bleachers, and always cheering them on.
Dot attended Stones Hill Community Church and never knew a stranger. Dot, often described as a “bubbly firecracker”, lived life just as it should be. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be held in Dot’s honor at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Stones Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Pallbearers are Lance McFarren, Tommy Ritchie, Riley McFarren, Andrew Ritchie, Griffin Mullins and Camden Cole. Honorary pallbearers are Caleb Gilbert, Max Rupert., Trayton Cole and Grayden Mullins.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 3-8 p.m., at Stones Hill Community Church and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.