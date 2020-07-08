CHURUBUSCO — Robert L. "Duke" Richards, 87, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Born in Churubusco, on Dec. 15, 1932, to Lloyd and Juanita (Davis) Richards, he spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1950. His parents preceded him in death.
He served our country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954.
Duke was married to Delores Ann Tatman on July 14, 1953. The couple raised their six children in Churubusco.
He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Dana in 1996, after 36 years.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #157.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, and loved coaching baseball and softball to his grandchildren. He enjoyed blue grass music, camping and IU basketball, but most of all he loved his wife, Delores.
Duke is survived by his wife of 67 years, Delores Richards; four daughters, Paula Rollins, Patricia (Rick) Flaherty, Peggy (Monte) Diffendarfer and Pamela (Kevin) Blevins; two sons, John (Nancy) Richards and Frederick (Linda) Richards; two sisters, Joan (Donald) Bingham and Kay (Robert) Harold; 21 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jimmy Williams.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to American Legion #157 and Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.